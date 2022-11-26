In another success story on war against drugs, Mizoram Police arrested 3 persons involved in drug trafficking in Selesih near Aizawl.

Based on specific information, Assam Rifles conducted an anti drugs operation in cooperation with Excise and Narcotics department, Aizawl at Selesih near Aizawl.

During the course of detailed search, 50 soap cases of Heroin (653 gm) were recovered estimated to cost Rs 3,26,50,000 (Rupees three crore twenty six lakh fifty thousand only).

Apart from the contraband drugs, two vehicles, one bike Yamaha R 15 bearing registration number MZ 01T 6196 and another a Hyundai Getz Car bearing registration number MZ 01 E 4367 were also seized from the three.

The three apprehended persons and seized items were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl. Further investigation to ascertain any other linkages to the recovery.

It needs mention here, the Aizawl police at Zonuam outpost received reliable inputs of contraband drugs stashed by unknown persons on the roadside along MZU (Mizoram University) road.

Acting on the information, a police team and two civilian witnesses rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough search in the area on the night of November 21 and recovered a big sack containing 22 black polythene parcels hidden in the bushes.

The 22 black polythene parcels were found hidden some 12 metres down from the main road. Upon checking the contents of the parcels, a total 215 soap cases of heroin, weighing 2.76 kgs were unearthed.

It is estimated that the recovered and seized contraband drugs are valued at Rs 13.8 crore in the international market.

The case has been registered at the Vaivakawn Police Station u/s 21(c)/28/29 ND&PS Act and thorough investigation is in progress to trace the source and consignee(s) of the seized contraband.