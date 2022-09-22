Acting on a specific input on the night of September 21, the Mizoram Police team in the Tuipui village of Champhai district intercepted one vehicle (Truck) and seized 12.584 Kgs (1,11, 100 tablets) of methamphetamine, valued over Rs 37 Crores in the international market and arrested three persons.



The arrested persons are identified as Habibur Rahman(20) son of Mainul Haque Balirband, Purbo Bazari, Karimganj, Assam, Jubair Ahmed(22) son of Abad Uddin of Narainpur Patharkandi, Karimganj, Assam and Badrul Haque(40) son of Abdul Jalil of Dharmanagar, Tripura North.



A case under section 22(c) in the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Act has been registered. Further investigation is on.