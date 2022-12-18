Mizoram Police on December 17 seized Crystal Methamphetamine worth Rs 60 crore Chalbawiha Junction Khankawn Police Check Gate near Aizawl. Police intercepted a vehicle Zokhawthar village towards Aizawl and on checking found kgs of Crystal Methamphetamine, valued approximately worth Rs. 60 Crore.



Police said that the drugs was kept mixed with other business goods and the seized drugs were hidden concealed in 20 nos. of packets bearing the label of a Chinese tea brand.



“The driver and owner of the vehicle Sanghleithanga was arrested and a case u/s 22(c)/25 ND&PS Act has been registered against him.”, Police said.



On further investigation and sustained interrogation, two drug traffickers/accused allegedly involved in the case - Lalthlamuana and Vanlalngura were also promptly arrested by a team Aizawl Police.



Police said that further investigation is on and are trying to find out other peddlers linked in the case.Earlier in November, The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Mizoram police seized a large quantity of Methamphetamine, a recreational drug, worth Rs 58 crore and arrested two persons in Aizawl. Acting on a specific intelligence input from a sister agency, a team of CID (SB) seized 2 lakh tablets of Methamphetamine weighing about 19.223 kg from a vehicle at the Luangmual area in Aizawl.



The estimated value of the seized drug is Rs 58 crore in the international market, and it was seized from a four-wheeler in the Luangmual area of Aizawl, and arrested two persons," Police said.



The arrested accused were identified as Shalim Uddin (26) and Aliqur Rohman (21) - both residents of Karimganj, Assam. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against them at the Special Narcotics police station.