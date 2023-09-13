Drugs worth over Rs 60 crore were seized in Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Assam Rifles on the night of September 12, seized 2 lakhs meth tablets and heroin drugs weighing 3.978 gms (concealed in 333 soap cases) was also recovered between Zokhawthar and Melbuk area.

Both drugs seizures were later handed over to the Mizoram excise and narcotics department, the statement added.

No person has been arrested in connection with the seizure.