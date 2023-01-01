Following multiple raids in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles on December 31 nabbed seven suspected smugglers and seized a large cache of illegal drugs and contraband, including methamphetamine tablets, heroin, and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 7.39 crore.

On Saturday, December 31, officials disclosed that the illegal cargo originated in Myanmar.

Sources say that officials from the Excise and Narcotics Department, the Assam Rifles, and the Assam Rifles recovered 20,000 tablets of methamphetamine worth Rs 6.66 crore from Tuikhurhlu in the Aizawl district and arrested four smugglers.

At Zokhawthar village in the Champhai district, near the Myanmar border, foreign cigarettes worth Rs 41.60 lakh were seized in another operation.

In the third incident, three smugglers were apprehended after Assam Rifles jawans seized heroin worth Rs 31.05 lakh from a vehicle on the Champhai-Aizawl road in Champhai district.

Also read : Mizoram : CM Zoramthanga seeks UN action to contain drug trafficking from Myanmar



