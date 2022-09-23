Acting on a specific input on the night of September 22, the Mizoram Police team in the Tuipui village of Champhai district intercepted one vehicle (Truck) and seized 28.250 kgs (2,52,500 tablets) of methamphetamine, valued over Rs 84 Crore in the international market and arrested three persons.

The drugs were concealed in a specially designed concealment cavity/chamber fixed inside the cabin of the seized vehicle. Further investigation on.

On the night of September 21, acting on a specific input, the Mizoram Police team in the Tuipui village of Champhai district intercepted one vehicle (Truck) and seized 12.584 Kgs (1,11, 100 tablets) of methamphetamine, valued over Rs 37 Crores in the international market and arrested three persons.

The arrested persons are identified as Habibur Rahman(20) son of Mainul Haque Balirband, Purbo Bazari, Karimganj, Assam, Jubair Ahmed(22) son of Abad Uddin of Narainpur Patharkandi, Karimganj, Assam and Badrul Haque(40) son of Abdul Jalil of Dharmanagar, Tripura North.