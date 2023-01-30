Mizoram Police on Janaury 29 Police arrested two people in Lalsavunga Park, Hlimen for reportedly peddling drugs.

The duo has been identified as Chunneingir Halam who hailed from Assam and Henry Ranglong who hailed from Meghalaya.

Acting on an input, CID (SB) Operation team recovered 3.171 Kgs of Ganja from the illegal possession of Chunneingir Halam.

On further follow-up and sustained interrogation, Henry Ranglong who had delivered the said contraband was also arrested at Melriat on the same night.

The seized items and the two arrested persons were handed over to Kulikawn Police Station and case u/s 20(ii)(b) ND&PS Act was registered for further investigation.

Earlier, Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles on January 15 seized heroin and other drugs worth over Rs 12 crore and arrested four persons from two separate locations in Aizawl.

Acting on specific input, a team of Assam Rifles and the CID special branch of state police conducted a joint operation at Thuampui area in the northern part of Aizawl on January 15.

Around 98,000 tablets of Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine worth Rs 9.8 crore were seized from the possession of two peddlers during the joint operation.

In another seizure, state police intercepted a vehicle at Bawngkawn-Sairang junction in Aizawl on January 14 and seized 501 gm of heroin from the vehicle.

The seized heroin was concealed in 40 soap cases.Two persons, one of them a woman, both from south Mizoram's Lunglei town, were arrested for possessing the contraband worth Rs 2.5 crore.

All the four accused arrested on January 14 and January 15 were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.