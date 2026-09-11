Mizoram Education Minister visits Gujarat to study Vidya Samiksha Kendra model

Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana visited the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to study its technology-driven education monitoring system and explore its possible adoption in the northeastern state, an official statement said on Friday, September 11.

Vanlalthlana, accompanied by officials from the School Education and Samagra Shiksha departments, visited the centre on Thursday and held discussions with Gujarat Education Department officials on its functioning.

The VSK, an initiative of the Gujarat government, uses technology to monitor schools, teachers and students and support improvements in the education system.

Vanlalthlana said Mizoram was working to integrate technology with education and expressed hope that Gujarat’s experience could be adapted to meet the state’s requirements.

Gujarat officials also expressed interest in adopting suitable practices from Mizoram, the statement said.

Later in the day, Vanlalthlana, who also holds the Higher and Technical Education portfolio, visited the New Age Makers' Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) in Gandhinagar.

During discussions with institute officials, he invited NAMTECH to collaborate with the upcoming Mizoram Engineering College (MEC) to develop industry-oriented courses and equip students with skills aligned with current industry requirements.

NAMTECH officials said the institute remained open to working with the Mizoram government in areas where it could provide expertise and support, the statement added.