Eight individuals were arrested in Aizawl for their involvement in drug trafficking. According to officials, the operations led to the seizure of 220 grams of heroin and 105 kilograms of ganja.

Among those detained are two individuals from Assam's Cachar, one from Manipur's Pherzawl, and one from Aizawl. The ganja, which was being smuggled from Meghalaya and Tripura, was recovered alongside the heroin during separate interventions conducted by excise officials and personnel from the Assam Rifles.

All eight suspects have been charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.