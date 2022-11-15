In an unfortunate incident, eight persons have lost their lives while four others still missing after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district, an official statement said on November 15.

As per the statement, the bodies of eight persons were recovered from the debris of a stone quarry.

''Eight bodies out of 12 persons reportedly missing have been recovered from the debris of the massive landslip till 7 am on Tuesday,'' the statement quoted Hnahthial District Deputy Commissioner R Lalremsanga as saying.

The statement further added that the search operation will continue till all the missing persons are found.

''Out of the 12 reportedly missing persons, four were employees of ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd while eight others were contractual employees,'' Lalremsanga added.

As per reports on November 14, at least 15 workers were feared to be trapped inside the debris of the stone quarry.

Upon receiving the information of the same, five excavators were deployed to rescue the miners. However, the number of persons trapped inside the debris was not known immediately, but reports claimed that at least more than 10 persons were trapped.

Reportedly, most of the missing persons are Non-Mizo, who are working under a construction company.

Earlier this year, labourers from West Bengal were buried underneath debris after a stone quarry collapsed on March 4 as they were working within the White Stone Hill caves.

Notably, the slope fell while miners were inside the cave, and large chunks of white stones tumbled down the hill, colliding with tipper trucks and automobiles, forcing them to topple.



