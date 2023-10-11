Responding to the Sunday, December 3rd, state election poll counting date, in an emergency meeting, the Mizoram church leaders committee decided to submit a request to the Election Commission of India to change the dates of the polls.

In their petition letter to the Election Commissioner of India, the MKHC mentioned that Sunday, the day of vote counting, is a holy day for Christians and that church worship services, which are held in all towns and villages, abstain from secular and other commercial activities.

As a result, they want the ECI to change the vote-counting date; they also mentioned that apart from Sunday, they request the ECI not to change the date to Saturday too.



The Mizoram Church Leaders Committee, also known as the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee (MKHC), is a coalition of different churches and denominations in the State of Mizoram.



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After the Congress party, the ruling party Mizo National Front (MNF) also objected to the poll counting date, which falls on Sunday, that is December 3. The MNF party general headquarters has in the meantime, sent a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar requesting to postpone the counting date to Monday, that is December 4.

The Election Commission of India announced the polling dates for Mizoram yesterday along with four other states. Mizoram would be going to polls on November 7, and the counting date is on December 3, for all five states that undergo voting.

T.C. Kaphminthanga, General Secretary of the MNF General Headquarters, mentioned in the letter t the CEC that Sunday is an important day for Mizos as they are "cent percent Christians" and also that church meetings are held in all the villages all over Mizoram on Sunday.