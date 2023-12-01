Mizoram election 2023: Election Commission postpones vote counting to December 4
The change comes in response to demands from political parties and civil society organisations in the state, who sought a change due to December 3 being a Sunday.
The Election Commission of India had announced has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December 2023 (Monday).
It is to be mentioned here that, the Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in the date of counting from 3rd December 2023 (Sunday) to some other weekday, on the grounds that 3rd December 2023 is Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram.
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Earlier, the Election Commission of India had announced the schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana vide Press Note No. ECI/PN/57/2023 dated 9th October, 2023.
In the said Press Note the date of counting for all these elections was fixed on 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday).
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