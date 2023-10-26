Ramhlun Edena, the independent candidate for the Serchhip Assembly Constituency, and his election agent, Pu Lalremmawia, were today summoned by the Media Cell of the CEO Office after making a statement not to cast his vote in the election even though he is one of the candidates.

Also, controversial candidate Ramhlun Edena is the least wealthy candidate in the upcoming election.

The media cell questioned him about his remarks, and in response, he received information and an explanation of the issues with regard to social media, newspapers, and election-related rules and regulations.



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The CEO of Office Media Cell Members said that his speech on voting in the media could have a negative impact on the public. After the reason was explained, Ramhlun Edena and his agent agreed not to make any further statements about the vote.

According to his affidavit, Ramhlun Edena is the poorest of the candidates. his movable assets are only worth 1500 rupees. Doesn't have immovable assets.