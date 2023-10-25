Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor are likely to visit poll-bound Mizoram to campaign for party candidates in the state assembly polls slated for November 7, Mizoram Congress media cell chairman Lalremruata Renthlei said on Wednesday.

Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor are likely to visit Mizoram to campaign for party candidates on November 3 and 4 while Jairam Ramesh is expected to arrive in Aizawl on Thursday, Renthlei told PTI.

Renthlei said that Priyanka is likely to campaign in linguistic minority areas in the southern and western parts of Mizoram.

Jairam Ramesh will address a press conference besides meeting party leaders. He will also address public meetings during his visit, Renthlei said.



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Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was on a three-day visit to the state of Mizoram to begin the campaign for the party's candidates for the November 7 Assembly polls in the northeastern state, was seen riding a pillion on a two-wheeler to reach the residence of former Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla on October 17.

The Congress leader landed in Mizoram on October 16 and took out a padayatra to Raj Bhawan. After completing the padayatra, Gandhi addressed a rally near the governor's house and gave a fiery speech slamming the ruling BJP.

Rahul Gandhi further slammed the government for not paying attention to the problems of the minority groups, the tribals of the country, but more interested in playing politics of appeasement. "Nobody is talking about the misery, the pain that is happening in Manipur. It is something to be ashamed of that the leader of the union has not travelled to the violence-hit state of Manipur. You can see the same problem in smaller forms in other parts of the state. People from minority groups, tribals, and Dalits, feel uncomfortable. There is oppression going on in India. The idea of India is under attack".