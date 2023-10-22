The scrutiny of nominations for the impending Mizoram assembly polls concluded smoothly, with one exception, as Returning Officers reviewed the candidacies of individuals vying for legislative seats across 40 constituencies on October 21.

In a day marked by efficiency, nominations for 39 assembly constituencies were approved without a hitch. The election process, which is a crucial step towards ensuring a free and fair democratic exercise, sailed through with remarkable ease. However, the 38th constituency, Lawngtlai East AC, encountered a temporary delay when the scrutiny of nominations was adjourned until Sunday morning at 10:00 am.

The adjournment was prompted by the reevaluation of the nomination paper of ZMP Candidate Dr. Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah, who sought to represent Lawngtlai East AC. The process unfolded under the watchful eye of Abraham Beirazi Khithie, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Lawngtlai.

After a thorough assessment, Dr. Lorrain's nomination paper successfully passed scrutiny, cementing his place on the list of validly nominated candidates.

With this development, all nominations across Mizoram's 40 Assembly constituencies have now been subjected to rigorous scrutiny, setting the stage for a highly anticipated electoral showdown.

The Mizoram Assembly polls are scheduled for November 7, 2023, and the counting of votes will occur on December 3. A total of 174 candidates, including 16 women, have thrown their hats into the ring, eager to represent the interests of the people in the 40-member Mizoram Legislative Assembly.

Prior to the scrutiny, various stakeholders in Mizoram, including political parties, churches, civil society organizations (CSOs), and student bodies, had collectively voiced concerns about the counting date. The originally scheduled date, December 3, falls on a Sunday, which holds great significance as a sacred day for Christians in the state.

With Christians constituting 87 percent of the population in Mizoram, there was a widespread appeal to the Election Commission to reschedule the counting date to respect the religious observance of the day.

As of now, the Election Commission has yet to respond to these pleas, leaving the final decision regarding the counting date in limbo.

A significant 8,56,868 electorates, among them 4,38,925 women voters, are poised to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming assembly polls. The political landscape in Mizoram is set for a vibrant contest as the election date draws near.