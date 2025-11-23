Mizoram election officials receive training ahead of district council polls

Officials responsible for handling election materials in Mizoram underwent specialised training on November 23, as preparations intensify for the 12th General Election to the Lai Autonomous District Council.

The training session, held at the DRDO Conference Hall, focused on equipping Dispatch and Receiving Teams with essential procedures to ensure the electoral process runs without complications.

District Election Officer Donny Lalruatsanga, who supervised the programme, stressed the critical nature of preventing errors during election operations.

Lalruatsanga emphasised that election officials carry significant responsibilities in maintaining transparency and efficiency throughout the voting process. He specifically highlighted how the dispatch and receiving teams serve a pivotal function in the overall electoral machinery, urging participants to approach their duties with accuracy and dedication.

The training covered operational protocols, prohibited practices, and mandatory guidelines for managing election materials. Master Trainer Gilbert Lalhlimpuia and Election Officer Collin Hlychho led the instructional sessions.

The district election officer commended the officials for their attendance, noting that proper preparation would strengthen their capacity to execute their roles effectively during the upcoming council elections.