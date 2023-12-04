In the 2023 Mizoram assembly elections, Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the stalwart leader of the Mizo National Front (MNF), conceded defeat in the Aizawl East I constituency. Lalthansanga of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) emerged victorious with a margin of 2101 votes, dealing a significant blow to Zoramthanga's political career.

Zoramthanga, born on July 13, 1944, had previously served as the 9th Chief Minister from December 4, 1998, to December 4, 2003, and later as the 10th Chief Minister from December 4, 2003, to December 9, 2008. After a hiatus, he assumed office once again as the 13th Chief Minister on December 15, 2018, until the recent electoral setback.

The charismatic leader's political journey has been marked by ups and downs, with this recent defeat signaling a challenging chapter for the seasoned politician.

In November 2021, Zoramthanga faced legal challenges as he was acquitted in cases related to power misuse and possession of disproportionate assets. Allegations from two organizations, People Right to Information and Development Implementing Society of Mizoram (PRISM) and Mizoram Upa Pawl, accused him of misusing power during his tenure as Chief Minister, involving the procurement of materials for his personal farm.

Despite the legal victory, questions lingered regarding Zoramthanga's assets, as the charge sheet suggested a substantial increase in his wealth without a clear source of income.

In November 2023, Zoramthanga, also the president of MNF, boldly asserted that the state government and his party would not succumb to pressure from the NDA government at the Centre. Addressing party workers, he stated that while MNF is part of the NDA alliance, it does not necessarily align with the policies and objectives of the larger coalition.

Zoramthanga highlighted instances of disagreement with the BJP-led central government, particularly regarding the handling of refugees from Myanmar. He asserted the party's commitment to development but clarified that it would not compromise on Mizo and religious issues.

In a surprising move in October 2023, Zoramthanga declared his unwillingness to share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mizoram. Citing the burning of churches in Manipur by people associated with the BJP, Zoramthanga expressed the sentiment that aligning with the BJP at that time would be detrimental to his party, the MNF.

As Mizoram witnessed anti-incumbency sentiments and corruption allegations, Zoramthanga remained confident, pointing to MNF's historical role in supporting the Mizos during crises.