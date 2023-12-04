In a remarkable political transformation, Mizoram is witnessing the ascent of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a party founded by Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, MLA, and ex-Member of Parliament. As the Mizoram Assembly election results are set to be announced today, Monday, December 4, ZPM president Lalduhoma expresses confidence in his party securing an absolute majority in the state.

Formation and Ideology



Established in 2018, the Zoram People's Movement emerged as a coalition of six regional parties: Mizoram People's Conference, Zoram Nationalist Party, Zoram Exodus Movement, Zoram Decentralisation Front, Zoram Reformation Front, and Mizoram People's Party. Originally focused on social concerns and community welfare, the party later transitioned into a political entity, officially registered by the Election Commission of India in July 2019.

2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections: A Promising Debut



In the 2018 Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections, the ZPM made a significant impact, positioning itself as a political alternative to the established forces of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Indian National Congress (INC). Advocating for the reinstatement of a liquor ban, the party contested 36 out of 40 seats, securing victory in 8 constituencies along with support from independent candidates.

Anticipation for 2023 Elections



Fast forward to the 2023 Mizoram Assembly Elections, where the ZPM, under the leadership of Lalduhoma, contested all 40 seats. The elections, held on November 7, saw an impressive voter turnout exceeding 80 percent. Recent exit polls suggest that the ZPM is poised for substantial success, potentially winning 28-35 seats out of the total 40.

ZPM's Chief Ministerial Face: Lalduhoma



Lalduhoma, the chief ministerial face of ZPM, brings a wealth of experience as a former IPS officer, MLA, and ex-Member of Parliament. His leadership has been instrumental in steering the party through a successful political journey.

As Mizoram eagerly awaits the election results, the Zoram People's Movement stands on the precipice of a historic victory. If the exit polls prove accurate, ZPM could play a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of Mizoram in the coming years.