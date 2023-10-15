With the eagerly anticipated Assembly elections in Mizoram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a two-day visit to the northeastern state starting on October 16, 2023. The visit is poised to be a significant event as Rahul Gandhi is expected to officially declare the party's chosen candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Mizoram is gearing up for a crucial electoral battle scheduled for November 7, and political leaders are actively engaging with voters and party members in the run-up to the polls. Rahul Gandhi's visit is poised to inject momentum and enthusiasm into the Congress camp.

Here is the detailed itinerary of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Mizoram:



Day 1 - October 16, 2023:

• 07:30-10:00: Rahul Gandhi will commence his journey from Delhi to Agartala by a special flight, marking the start of his significant Mizoram tour.

• 10:10-10:50: After landing in Agartala, he will proceed to Aizawl by helicopter, where he is anticipated to receive a warm welcome from party supporters.

• 11:10-13.00: The Congress leader will embark on a padyatra from Chanmari to Raj Bhawan, traversing through Chanmari Hrangbana Point, Dawrpui, and concluding at Raj Bhawan. During this padyatra, he is set to address the public at Raj Bhawan.

• 17:00-18:00: Rahul Gandhi will engage in a Students’ Interaction session in Aizawl, hosted at the Lal Thanhawla auditorium, allowing young minds to connect with him.

• The Congress leader will spend the night at Aijal Club.



Day 2 - October 17, 2023:

• 9.30-10:15: Rahul Gandhi's day will commence with a meeting with party leaders at Aijal Club, fostering discussions on the election strategy and campaign.

• 10:30-11:30: Following the party meeting, he is scheduled to host a Press Conference at Aijal Club, where he is expected to address the media, sharing the Congress party's vision and plans for Mizoram.

• 12:00-12:25: The leader will then depart Aizawl for Lunglei by helicopter, where he will be greeted by eager supporters.

• 12:35-14:35: Rahul Gandhi will headline a Public Meeting in Lunglei, addressing the gathered crowds and highlighting the party's objectives for the region.

• 14:50-15:30: After the Lunglei event, he will return to Agartala by helicopter.

• 15:45-18:15: The day will conclude with Rahul Gandhi's journey back to Delhi from Agartala via a special flight.