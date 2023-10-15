Mizoram elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound state on October 16; Here is the detailed itinerary
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Mizoram, which is gearing up for state elections, on October 16, 2023. The detailed schedule of his visit will be released shortly.
With the eagerly anticipated Assembly elections in Mizoram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a two-day visit to the northeastern state starting on October 16, 2023. The visit is poised to be a significant event as Rahul Gandhi is expected to officially declare the party's chosen candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls.
Mizoram is gearing up for a crucial electoral battle scheduled for November 7, and political leaders are actively engaging with voters and party members in the run-up to the polls. Rahul Gandhi's visit is poised to inject momentum and enthusiasm into the Congress camp.
Here is the detailed itinerary of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Mizoram:
Day 1 - October 16, 2023:
• 07:30-10:00: Rahul Gandhi will commence his journey from Delhi to Agartala by a special flight, marking the start of his significant Mizoram tour.
• 10:10-10:50: After landing in Agartala, he will proceed to Aizawl by helicopter, where he is anticipated to receive a warm welcome from party supporters.
• 11:10-13.00: The Congress leader will embark on a padyatra from Chanmari to Raj Bhawan, traversing through Chanmari Hrangbana Point, Dawrpui, and concluding at Raj Bhawan. During this padyatra, he is set to address the public at Raj Bhawan.
• 17:00-18:00: Rahul Gandhi will engage in a Students’ Interaction session in Aizawl, hosted at the Lal Thanhawla auditorium, allowing young minds to connect with him.
• The Congress leader will spend the night at Aijal Club.
Day 2 - October 17, 2023:
• 9.30-10:15: Rahul Gandhi's day will commence with a meeting with party leaders at Aijal Club, fostering discussions on the election strategy and campaign.
• 10:30-11:30: Following the party meeting, he is scheduled to host a Press Conference at Aijal Club, where he is expected to address the media, sharing the Congress party's vision and plans for Mizoram.
• 12:00-12:25: The leader will then depart Aizawl for Lunglei by helicopter, where he will be greeted by eager supporters.
• 12:35-14:35: Rahul Gandhi will headline a Public Meeting in Lunglei, addressing the gathered crowds and highlighting the party's objectives for the region.
• 14:50-15:30: After the Lunglei event, he will return to Agartala by helicopter.
• 15:45-18:15: The day will conclude with Rahul Gandhi's journey back to Delhi from Agartala via a special flight.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today