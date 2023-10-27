AICC General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh addressed a Press conference today at the Aijal Club where he stressed on the point that a vote for the MNF or the ZPM is essentially a vote for the BJP.

In his opening statement, Ramesh raised four points on why the 2023 Assembly elections are very crucial for Mizoram. He said, “It is essentially a three-horse race with the MNF, INC and ZPM. There is a ghost party, the BJP. The power of the ghost over the other two parties, the ZPM and MNF is well known to everyone as they are the gateway for BJP to enter Mizoram.”

He added, “the strategy of BJP all over the Northeast is to use regional parties to then grab power. They did it in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, and now they are trying to do the same in Mizoram.” He further said that the MNF and the BJP are two sides of the same coin.

Launching onto a direct attack on the ZPM, Ramesh said, “It is a party with no programme, no organization, and no ideology. This is not the time for experimentation in Mizoram”. He highlighted the politics of the BJP which is dividing society based on religion, ethnicity, language, and culture, and that the evidence shows that the MNF and the ZPM are remote controlled by BJP. Pu. Jairam Ramesh said, “A vote for the MNF, ZPM, is a vote for BJP. They are back door entry points for BJP.”

Reading the Article 371 G of the Indian Constitution, Jairam Ramesh told the press,” A government and a party that removed Article 370 can also remove 371G. It was inserted in February 1987 to the Indian Constitution when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister as a special provision to protect the Mizo way of life. It is the greatest contribution of the Indian National Congress to Mizoram that is under threat today. It is only the hand of sensitivity that understands the aspirations of the Northeast whereas the BJP is the party that wants One nation, One language; One nation, One culture; One nation, One religion; and One nation, One party is the BJP’s policy.”

The third issue Ramesh highlighted was the failures of the MNF government. He expressed shock that in the last 3 years legitimate grants of the tune of Rs. 3500 crore grants that were due to the state from the Centre has not been received despite the MNF being part of the NDA. He said, “Because the MNF failed to get the funds from the Centre, the agriculture budget, the education budget, and the health budget has been cut. With great fanfare SEDP was launched by the MNF government. It is nothing but the State Empty Development Promises”.

Finally, Jairam Ramesh talked about the Congress guarantees that offers a new deal for developing agriculture and horticulture in Mizoram. He recounted that it was the Congress party that first provided supported for growing ginger, passion fruit, oranges, anthurium and grapes. He said, “there is tremendous potential for horticulture in Mizoram and the Congress will aggressively take up agro processing so that income of farmers”. He highlighted that a Congress government will guarantee that every citizen of Mizoram will get free treatment of up to 15 lakhs of rupees as part of their health insurance and gas cylinders at Rs. 750 rupees.

Ramesh added, “We have implemented guarantees in Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and we are serious about the implementation of guarantees. The time is right for change in Mizoram and to preserve and protect the Mizo way of life only a national party like the Congress party can ensure a vote for preserving traditions, customs, and culture of Mizoram.”