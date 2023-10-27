The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda today released the party's manifesto for the elections in Mizoram.

Nadda released the manifesto or the party's vision document during a ceremony at the party's state head office in Aizawl. Also present at the event were Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and others.

Talking about the salient festures of the vision document, JP Nadda said that the BJP will launch an operation called 'Drug Free Mizoram' to curb the drug addiction among the youth across the state.

Nadda also said that the BJP wants to launch a mission titled 'Mizoram Education Upgrade' and 'Zirlai Simathawana Mission' which has the budget to the tune of Rs 250 crore and Rs 350 crore respectively to revamp the existing government schools and colleges with the state of the art facilities.

Nadda firther said that the BJP also commits that they would establish a Mizoram Sports Academy which will be fully funded and with scholarships for aspiring athletes, with a strong emphasis on football, wrestling, weightlifting, hockey and badminton.

The BJP National President also announced that they would launch a Mizoram Olympic Mission to establish Mizoram as a leading sporting state and esure that Mizo youths make substantial contributions in the medal tally of the Olympics.

It was also announced that there will be collaboration with the Central government to upgrade the Zoram Medical College as a Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Nadda further said that they would introduce the Queen Ropuiliani Women Empowerment Scheme whereby every girl child will be offered a cumulative financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakhs.

A major announcement by Nadda was that the BJP would reserve 33 per cent jobs for women in the government sector.

Coming to the health sector, Nadda announced that the BJP would increase annual health insurance covergage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme from 5 lakhs to 10 lakhs.

He also announced that the annual financial assistance of Rs 6000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammaan Nidhi scheme for the farmers would be increased to Rs 8000. The BJP would also introduce Mizo Agri Mission with an investment of Rs 1000 crores to revamp the agricultural infrastructure of Mizoram at all levels.

Another major announcement by Nadda today was that the party would collaborate with the Central government and the Assam government ro resolve the vexed interstate border dispute of Mizoram with Assam. He also said that they would ensure that the rights of the residents of Mizoram be protected at all cost.

During the launch of the manifesto, JP Nadda said that BJP believes in the politics of report card and not in vote bank politics.

"We believe in report card politics. The political culture of the country has been changed by Prime Minister Modi. Initially, people used to fight elections on the basis of religion, caste, creed, area, and region. These were the factors, and they used to collect votes. And there was a politics of the vote bank, which we called Vote Bank Politics. But since Prime Minister Modi has come, the definition of politics has changed. Now the definition of politics is politics of performance, politics of accountability, politics of development, politics of developing every area, every region, each cast, and every creed. There should not be any gender discrimination. There should not be any caste discrimination. There should not be any regional discrimination. And with that, we have worked and gone forward," said Nadda.