Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda today targeted the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) over the SEDP (Socio-Economic Development Programme).

Addressing a massive election rally at Kamalanagar, Nadda targeted the MNF over various issues, particularly regarding the 3 lakh SEDP, and questioned whether anyone had actually received the promised benefits.

The BJP National President highlighted the success of various central government schemes such as PMGKVY (Pradhan Mantri Gramin Kaushal Vikas Yojana), PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana), and PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) under the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shri Nadda Ji conveyed that these schemes are making a positive impact on the lives of people across the country.

Addressing the challenges faced by the people of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), including poor road connectivity and insufficient healthcare infrastructure, Nadda assured the audience that a sea of development initiatives have been initiated from Prime Minister Modi's end. However, he stated that these benefits were not reaching the people of Mizoram due to the shortcomings of the current state government.



Nadda urged the people of CADC to vote for change, to connect with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a brighter and more prosperous India, and to show their support by voting for Durjya Dhan Chakma, the BJP's official candidate, promising that their blessings would bring about a transformative future.

