In a unanimous decision, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), representing various political parties, student groups, and NGOs in Mizoram, has formally requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reconsider the date of poll counting for the upcoming Mizoram State Legislative Assembly election scheduled for Sunday, December 3.

A letter jointly signed by the Presidents of major political parties in Mizoram, including AAP, BJP, MNF, MPCC, PC, ZNP, and ZPM, along with prominent NGOs such as CYMA, MUP, MHIP, MSU, and MZP, was sent to the Chief Election Commissioner, Shri Rajiv Kumar, on behalf of the Mizoram community.

The letter, dated October 11, 2023, highlights the deep-rooted religious and cultural significance of Sundays in Mizoram, where nearly 90% of the population practices Christianity. As Sundays are regarded as sacred days for the people of Mizoram, it is customary for them to dedicate this day exclusively for religious worship. No official programs or business activities are conducted on Sundays in the state.

Recognizing this critical aspect of Mizoram's culture and tradition, the letter respectfully requests the ECI to reconsider the date for the counting of votes, proposing that it be shifted to another suitable day, except Saturday or Sunday.

The decision to make this appeal was reached during a meeting chaired by CYMA and attended by various political parties, student groups, and NGOs in Mizoram. They collectively acknowledge the importance of the election process and its adherence to the democratic values of the nation but emphasize the need to honor the cultural and religious sentiments of the Mizoram community.

As the election date for Mizoram State Legislative Assembly 2023 is set for November 7, 2023 (Tuesday), the community leaders hope that the ECI will consider their plea and reschedule the counting date to a more appropriate day, demonstrating sensitivity to the unique traditions and beliefs of Mizoram.