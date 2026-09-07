Mizoram electoral rolls see 78,442 deletions, 39,243 additions after SIR

Mizoram's final electoral rolls recorded 78,442 deletions and 39,243 additions following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), bringing the state's total electorate to 8.35 lakh, a senior official said on September 7.

The final rolls include the state's first third-gender elector, along with around 4 lakh male and 4.32 lakh female voters, Chief Electoral Officer Garima Gupta said.

The SIR was launched across Mizoram on May 20 as part of the third phase of the nationwide electoral roll revision covering 15 states and two Union Territories.

Before the exercise, Mizoram had 8.75 lakh registered electors, all of whom were issued enumeration forms. Of these, 8,28,906 forms were collected, while 46,162 remained uncollected, resulting in the deletion of those names.

The draft electoral rolls published on July 4 contained 8,28,906 electors. During the claims and objections period, which ended on September 2, another 32,280 names were deleted, while 39,243 voters were added.

The final roll therefore recorded a net increase of 6,963 electors, or 0.84 per cent, compared with the draft rolls, Gupta said at a press conference in Aizawl.

Among districts, Aizawl has the highest electorate at 2.78 lakh, followed by Lunglei with 97,172 and Lawngtlai with 90,715 voters. Hnahthial, which was created in 2019, has the lowest electorate at 15,522.

At the constituency level, Tuichawng Assembly constituency in Lawngtlai district has the highest number of electors at 37,236, while West Tuipui in Lunglei has the lowest at 14,667.

Aizawl North-I recorded the largest increase, with 1,394 electors added, while West Tuipui saw the steepest decline, losing 1,800 voters from its draft-roll strength.

Aizawl North-II recorded the highest sex ratio, with 1,221 female electors for every 1,000 male electors, while West Tuipui had the lowest at 848 female electors per 1,000 male electors.

The final electoral roll was scheduled to be published on September 6 but was released on Monday as the scheduled date fell on a Sunday, Gupta said.

She described the SIR exercise in Mizoram as one of the smoothest in the country and thanked political parties, civil society organisations, churches, community leaders and the media for their cooperation during the three-month exercise.