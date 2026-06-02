Mizoram eligible for Rs 650 crore under Centre’s capital investment scheme: CM Lalduhoma

Chief Minister Lalduhoma on June 1 said that the Mizoram government is eligible to receive Rs 650 crore under the Centre's Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) programme during the current financial year.

Addressing a meeting-cum-workshop on SASCI and the Real-time System of Integrated Quick Transfers (SNA SPARSH) in Aizawl, the Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said technological advancements have significantly improved the manner in which central funds are received and managed, enhancing efficiency and transparency in financial administration.

Lalduhoma noted that SNA SPARSH has become the principal platform through which the state receives and manages a substantial portion of its funds. He stressed the need for all government departments to fully understand the system to ensure smooth implementation of various development schemes.

The Chief Minister further revealed that Mizoram had received an incentive of Rs 350 crore under SASCI Part 9 for efficient financial management, owing to the state's strong performance and coordinated efforts during the previous financial year.

He said the government is determined to secure all reform-linked incentives available under different components of the SASCI programme during the current year as well.

To achieve this, the state government has delegated financial powers to administrative heads under the Charter of Financial Advisers, enabling faster issuance of administrative approvals and expenditure sanctions.

Emphasising the importance of timely fund utilisation, Lalduhoma urged all departments to promptly use sanctioned funds and ensure that SNA SPARSH accounts are closed without unnecessary delays, thereby improving the overall efficiency of public financial management in the state.