Mizoram emerges champion at IndiaSkills Northeast Regional Competition

Mizoram emerged as the overall champion at the recently concluded IndiaSkills Northeast Regional Competition 2025–26, securing a total of 21 awards across 20 skill trades and outperforming all other participating states in the region, officials said on Friday.

The four-day competition, organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, was held at Gauhati University from January 19 to 22.

Youth participants from across the Northeastern states competed in 26 skill trades, with Mizoram contestants taking part in 20 categories.

Mizoram dominated the regional meet by winning 21 medals, including nine gold, to become the best-performing state. The strong medal tally highlighted the state’s growing excellence in vocational skills, technical expertise and craftsmanship.

Category-wise, Mizoram participants clinched gold medals in electronics, fashion technology, floristry, hairdressing, hotel reception, painting and decorating, restaurant service, retail sales and visual merchandising. Silver medals were secured in floristry, mobile application development, software solutions, bakery, restaurant service and the Medal of Excellence category in cooking, beauty therapy, electronics, graphics designing, painting and hairdressing.

Officials said the impressive performance reflected the state’s focused investment in skill development and the rising competitiveness of its youth, not only within the Northeast but also at the national level. The winners are expected to represent the region in upcoming national-level skill competitions.