Mizoram ends talks with IAF, moves to hand over Lengpui Airport to AAI: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on March 16 informed the Assembly that the state government has terminated negotiations with the Indian Air Force (IAF) regarding the handover of Lengpui Airport, and will instead pursue an agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Speaking during Question Hour on the last day of the Budget session, the Chief Minister said that although the IAF had presented a “favourable” offer, the government decided to pivot towards the AAI in view of strong sentiments expressed by civil society groups and political parties in the state.

“Since NGOs and various political parties expressed a strong preference for the AAI, we have ceased all discussions with the IAF. As of now, there is no pending agreement or communication between us and the IAF regarding handing over the airport,” Lalduhoma told the House.

He, however, acknowledged that the offer from the AAI was less attractive compared to the proposal made by the defence establishment.

The Chief Minister also flagged concerns over the possible privatisation of the state’s only airport. He said the government has insisted on including a clause in the agreement requiring prior approval from the Mizoram government before the airport is handed over to any third party for operations.

“The AAI is resisting this condition,” he said, adding that the state wants safeguards in place to protect its interests.

Lalduhoma further informed that a formal valuation of the infrastructure and buildings at Lengpui Airport is currently underway. Once finalised, the AAI is expected to compensate the Mizoram government for these assets.

Despite differences over the proposed “veto power” clause, the Chief Minister expressed hope that a final agreement with the AAI would be signed in the near future.