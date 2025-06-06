Mizoram has secured sufficient rice stock to meet public demand during the monsoon season, a senior official said on Friday, assuring there will be no shortage of food grains despite potential transportation hurdles caused by rains.

Teresa Vanlalhruaii, Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, said all government godowns across the state are now well-stocked.



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To tackle anticipated distribution challenges during the rains, the department, in collaboration with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has arranged for the disbursement of three months’ rice quotas—for June, July, and August—within this month itself.

The advance supply will benefit Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the official added.