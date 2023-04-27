Vankal Solar Park in Mizoram is the first and largest solar park in the North East to generate 20 Mega Watt (20 MW) of solar power. Power and Electricity (P&E) Minister Pu R.Lalzirliana inaugurated the project worth Rs 2107 lakh recently.

Vankal Solar Park is being constructed with Rs 1,707 crore from the State Government and Rs 400 crore from the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE). Foundation stone laying work started in August 2018, but the work was delayed due to the pandemic. Trial commissioning was successfully completed on February 16, 2023 and Commercial Operation was launched on March 18,2023

The solar plate installation work is being carried out by two solar developers: M/S Sunfree Northeast Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. and M/S ATA Renewable P4 Pvt. Ltd. The two companies are responsible for the generation of 15 MW of power. The company will continue to maintain the project for the next 25 years . Mizoram Government will be able to buy power generated from this plant at a lower price of Rs 3.94/unit. Currently, the State Government can save more than Rs. 1 per unit compared to the purchase from the fields.

Vankal Solar Park is equipped with 232/33 kV Sub-Station and Control Room for power input and output. 52453 Solar Plates/Modules are installed on 144 acres of land, 113 Inverters, 7 Inverter Control Rooms (ICRs) and 1 Main Control Room (MCR).