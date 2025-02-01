Mizoram's Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department, on January 31, organised a mock drill on forest fire in collaboration with line departments and NGOs near Durtlang, Leitan.

The mock drill was held following a meeting of the State Level Monitoring Committee on Forest Fire, following which the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change mandated the same.

During the exercise, an artificial forest fire hazard was triggered near Durtlang, Leitan and successful coordination between the stakeholders, viz, line departments and NGOs was carried out by the Pu Lalnunsanga Khawlhring, DFO, Aizawl Forest Division as Site Incident Commander (SIC) and staffs.

The State Forest Fire Control Room under the leadership of Pu AK Biswal, PCCF, Mizoram, Pu NC Saravanan, CCF (Hqrs), Pi Arti Chaudhary, CCF (RTM) and Pu Laltlanhlua Zathang, ICF (Planning) successfully supervised the operational proceedures to control the forest fire including the rescue and relief operations for the injured humans and animals.

The mock drill was conducted as per the guidelines given in the State Action Plan on Forest Fire to create and raise awareness among all the stakeholders for a coordinated response in the event of an actual forest fire during the fire season which usually starts from the month of January.

After the Mock Exercise was called off by the Site Incident Commander and Staging Area Manager, the debriefing on the mock drill was organised at 2:00 PM in the State Forest Fire Control Room. Here, assessment of shortcomings, strengths exhibited during the exercise and scope for further improvement was discussed in presence of all stakeholder departments involved in the conduct of the mock drill.

At the end of the debriefing, Pu Laltlanhlua Zathang, IFS, (CF Planning) thanked and acknowledged all the support and cooperation given Durtlang Leitan YMA and Village Council te, QRT of Aizawl DDMA, DFO, Aizawl Forest Division, PCCF office, Police, Traffic, Fire & Emergency Department, Synod Hospital, Durtlang, Veterinary Hospital, Selesih, DM&R, I&PR, NDRF, SDRF, MPRO and Sports & Youth Services Adventure Wing.