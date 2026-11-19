A non-governmental environmental organisation in Mizoram has urged the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) to immediately stop allowing vehicles to be parked overnight on public roads, alleging that designated night-parking spaces have turned into makeshift garages.

In a memorandum submitted to the AMC on November 19, the Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ) said night-parking facilities had been created in several wards with the consent of Local Councils (LCs), which also collect fees from vehicle owners.

The organisation alleged that these spaces were being used not just for temporary overnight parking but as garages where vehicles remained throughout the day and night.

It said the practice was contrary to regulations and undermined the Transport Department's requirement that new vehicle owners must have garages. The department has also empowered Local Councils to assist in ensuring compliance with the requirement, CESJ said.

Allowing vehicle owners without garages to park on public roads while collecting fees was therefore improper and inconsistent with the councils' responsibility to enforce the rules, it added.

CESJ urged Local Councils to take action against vehicle owners who keep their vehicles on public roads without having garages and stop issuing roadside parking permits or collecting parking fees.

The organisation also raised several traffic and road-safety concerns with the Aizawl Superintendent of Police (Traffic). These included excessive parking on highways, welding work on roads, roadside commercial activities and vehicle servicing that obstruct traffic, abandoned vehicles occupying road space, and difficulties arising from the one-way traffic systems at Lower Chanmari and Zarkawt.

CESJ said curbing roadside parking was essential to improve road safety in Aizawl, where the number of vehicles has increased sharply.

