Deputy Conservator of Forest, Aizawl Wildlife Division and Director of Aizawl Zoological Park, PC Laltanpuia on Tuesday evening issued a statement wherein it is mentioned that the bear who escaped from the enclosure at the Aizawl zoo has not been recaptured.

The statement declared that Aizawl Wildlife Division staff, Zoo Veterinary Officer and staff with the Zoo Range Officer and staff are zealously working towards recapturing the escaped bear through tranquilizer and traps. The statement highlighted that even drone was used to locate the location of the bear, but all these attempts have failed.

The zoological park staffs will continue to search for the bear tonight and on Wednesday as well within the zoo area as well as nearby vicinity.

The Director of the Zoological Park stated that since the bear was born and raised in the zoo itself, it is unlikely that it will attacks humans, unless provoked and had requested the public to call or send WhatsApp messages on phone number 8837322990 (Zoo RO) and 8974450937 (Aizawl Wildlife Division) if they have any information regarding the bear’s location.

The Aizawl Aizawl Zoological Park shall remain closed until further notice.

It is worth mentioning that the Aizawl Zoological Park on early Monday morning got an alert when the one of the bears escaped from its enclosure when massive wind on the early hours of Monday led to the uprooting of a tree that fell inside the bears enclosure; and it is believed that the bear used the tree trunk to climb out of its enclosure.