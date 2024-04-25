The Excise & Narcotics Department of Mizoram revealed its quarterly seizures during a high-level meeting at the Commissionerate of Excise & Narcotics Conference Hall in Aizawl on Thursday.

Chaired by Z. Lalhmangaiha, Commissioner of Excise & Narcotics, the meeting witnessed the presence of Lalramsanga Sailo, Secretary to the Government of Mizoram, Excise & Narcotics Department, alongside other department officials.

Secretary Lalramsanga Sailo applauded the Department's multifaceted efforts, including its strides in seizing alcohol and drugs, and maintaining its online presence. Expressing gratitude for their dedication, Sailo urged the Department to utilize its resources efficiently, particularly in online surveillance, emphasizing the importance of holding a moral high ground in the public eye.

Between January 1 and April 25 of this year, the Excise & Narcotics Department made significant strides in apprehending individuals involved in drug trafficking and alcohol-related activities. A total of 2,297 individuals were arrested, alongside the seizure of 30 vehicles linked to such illicit endeavors.

During the same period, the Department confiscated substantial amounts of illicit substances. Notable seizures included 26.494 kgs of heroin, 384.1001 kgs of ganja, and 112.528 kgs of methamphetamine. Additionally, 21,963.575 liters of locally brewed alcohol, along with 32,274 liters of alcohol undergoing fermentation, were seized. Further, 6.500 kgs of yeast were confiscated.

In the realm of liquor, the Department seized 5122 750ml bottles, 778 375ml bottles, and 2632 180ml bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), alongside 69 bottles and 6891 cans of beer, including two cans of 300ml beer. Furthermore, 19 bottles of 1 liter and 23 bottles of 700ml Foreign Made Liquor (FML), along with 540,600 liters of Beer, Extra-Neutral Alcohol, and Denatured Spirit for Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme (BEDC), were seized during the four-month period.

Beyond drugs and alcohol, the Excise Department also intercepted 5127 vials/phials of cough syrup, 1678 tablets of Alprazolam, and 136 tablets of tramadol, reinforcing its commitment to curbing substance abuse across Mizoram.