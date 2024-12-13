The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department seized heroin and methamphetamine at Aizawl's Khatla locality, on the night of December 12. Two individuals have also been arrested in this connection.

The personnel seized 787 grams of heroin and 3.93 kgs of Methamphetamine.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Lalhlunrenga (41), a resident of New Champhai currently residing at Zorinpui village of Lawngtlai District; and Lalthangzuala (39) of Champhai Vengsang.

A Mahindra Bolero pick up bearing registration number MZ01 X- 9894, which was used for the transportation of the drugs was also seized.

The two apprehended have been booked under the ND&PS Act 1985.

The Land Customs Station in Mizoram and the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation and seized foreign-origin contraband valued at Rs 12.15 lakh in Zokhawthar.

Thwarting a cross-border smuggling attempt, the troops of Assam Rifles acted on specific intelligence inputs and launched an area domination patrol.