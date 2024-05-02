Excise & Narcotics Minister, Lalnghinglova Hmar on Thursday held a meeting with the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) Office Bearers and officers from the Excise & Narcotics Department at the Minister’s office chamber at MINECO.

The meeting discussed campaigns and steps to reduce drugs and alcohol in the state.

Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said, “Mizoram has fallen victim to the ill effects of drugs and alcohol and to combat this evil and control the smuggling of these illegal substances into the State, it is crucial that the Excise & Narcotics Department works with CYMA, the biggest NGO in the State. We also need cooperation from the church as well as other government departments.”

Commissioner of Excise & Narcotics Department Z. Lalhmangaiha also stressed, “Local alcohol factories have recently multiplied at Phunchawng locality and surrounding areas due to influx of Myanmar refugees. We also must keep a check on the easy availability of alcohol in many of the restaurants and hotels of Aizawl. To curb the menace of alcohol and drugs, the Excise & Narcotics is willing to work with any departments or NGOs.”

Lalhmachhuana, President central YMA also reiterated the need to control alcohol and drugs among the people. “It is important to control the prevalence of these substances before people regarded it as a norm; and we must ensure to disseminate the punishments related to the use and selling of these substances to the public so as to intimidate bootleggers and drug trafficker,” he added.

The meeting also witnessed reports related to alcohol and drugs by Peter Zohmingthanga, Joint Commissioner of Excise & Narcotics; and H.F. Lalrinpuia, Secretary Kumpuan Committee & CEC Member, CYMA