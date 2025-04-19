The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department raided five restaurants in Aizawl serving alcohol without permission and seized large quantities of illegal alcohol.

The Department officials stated that they have already issued a notification on April 7, which stated that only authorised wine produced by Hnahlan Winery, Tlangsam Winery and BCH Winery is permitted for sale.

The notification also mentioned that all other liquors and wines are illegal under the MLP (Amendment) Act 2025. The notice issued a warning to those hotels, restaurants, Clubs, home stays, recreation centres and picnic spots that served illegal liquor to their customers.

The notification further added that the Excise and Narcotics Department is taking up mobile patrolling within the city and that strong actions will be taken against those violating the MLP (Amendment) Act 2025.

The Five cafe-cum- restaurants where illegal liquor was seized are-



- Buzz Inn, Falkland

- Chopstyx, Falkland

- Hot Pot Grace Restaurant, Falkland

- Silverspoon Restaurant at Thuampui Vengthar



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Seized items:



- RS 1: 1 bottle (750 ml)

- 100 Piper: 1 bottle (750 ml)

- Kingfisher Beer: 91 cans (500 ml each)

- Fiara Local Beer: 15 bottles (330 ml each)

- RS Whisky:

- 14 bottles (750 ml each)

- 24 bottles (375 ml each)

- Signature Whisky: 9 bottles (750 ml each)

- Iconiq White: 2 bottles (750 ml each)

- Bacardi: 1 bottle (750 ml)

- Magic Moment: 1 bottle (750 ml)

- McDowell's No.1 Rum: 4 bottles (750 ml each)

- VAT 69 Whisky: 3 bottles (750 ml each)

- Blenders Pride Whisky: 1 bottle (750 ml)

- Rakzu (locally brewed liquor): 37 litres in 37 plastic bottles