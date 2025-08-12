Mizoram excise department seize 423 grams heroin in joint raids, three arrested

A joint operation by the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, Central YMA's Anti-Drug Squad, and the Assam Rifles has led to the seizure of 323 grams of heroin from three separate locations in the state.

The first arrest took place in Aizawl’s Zarkawt locality, where 35 grams of heroin were recovered from 22-year-old Vanlalrinawma.

Subsequent investigation led to two more arrests — Agnes Lalrempuii, 23, of Bawngkawn Venglai, and Lalngaihpuii, 31, from Diltlang in Champhai district. Authorities seized an additional 253 grams of heroin linked to the suspects, along with another 135 grams connected to the same case.

All three individuals have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND\&PS) Act and produced before a court. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison and fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.