Another illegal smuggling of exotic wildlife species was busted in Tuisenphai Checkgate under Khawzawl Police Station, Mizoram.

The police said that the animals were suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar.

“The police rescued 3 exotic wildlife species at Tuisenphai Checkgate from a vehicle and possession of Vanlalrosiama (25) and C Liankunga (52), hailing from Champhai district. Animals are suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar,” the police said.

“We will never let our guards down against illicit smuggling of wildlife species as their preservation and protection is one of our top priorities and responsibility,” Mizoram police said.

The rescued species include Spider Monkey (female with a baby) and 1 Indri Lemur.

Meanwhile, the rescued endangered wild animals and the vehicle are being handed over to Customs Preventive Force.

A spider monkey has long, thin arms with hook-like hands that help the animal swing through trees.

The species is called spider monkey because it looks like a spider and hangs upside down from its tail with arms and legs dangling.

Spider monkeys are found mostly in the tropical rainforests of Mexico and Bolivia. Indri is the largest of lemurs with a rudimentary tail and is found in the forests of Madagascar.

The state police are making massive efforts to prevent the smuggling of wildlife species and other illegal items, including drugs and Burmese areca nuts.