Mizoram expands clean energy capacity with new solar, hydel projects

Mizoram is expanding its renewable energy capacity through a series of solar and hydropower projects as the state government seeks to strengthen clean energy generation, officials said.

The state generated 41.86 million units (MU) of solar power and 31.04 MU from Small Hydel Projects (SHPs) during 2024-25, according to officials.

The government has commissioned solar projects with capacities of 20 MWp at Vankal in Khawzawl district, 2 MWp at Tlungvel in Aizawl district and 10 MWp at Thenzawl in Serchhip district.

A 5 MWp ground-mounted solar project at Sumsuih in Aizawl district is currently under construction. Several other locations across the state have also been identified for future solar projects, officials said.

Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Mizoram had received 1,532 applications for rooftop solar installations as of August 14. Installations have been completed in 1,417 households, officials said.

The state is also undertaking Government Building Solarisation (GBS), which involves identifying and assessing government buildings suitable for rooftop solar installations.

Officials said processes were underway for tendering and execution of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for solar projects at various identified locations.

Mizoram is simultaneously pursuing new hydropower projects, including the 24-MW Tuirini Small Hydel Project in Aizawl district and the 132-MW Tuivai Hydroelectric Project in Saitual district near the Manipur border.

For the Tuirini project, the foundation stone has been laid and formation cutting for a 9-km approach road has been completed. Processes related to forest clearance, social impact assessment and land acquisition are currently underway, while preparations for tendering are being carried out through a project management consultant.

The project has received administrative approval of Rs 676.98 crore. The state has received an expenditure sanction of Rs 10.50 crore and an allocation of Rs 50 crore, with a further expenditure sanction being sought, officials said.

The project is expected to receive a Rs 541.58-crore loan from the New Development Bank (NDB), while the state government is expected to contribute Rs 135.40 crore.

Meanwhile, the 132-MW Tuivai Hydroelectric Project has progressed under the Infrastructure Investment Fund for Development Projects (IIPDF) scheme of the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance.

Its revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been completed, and efforts are underway to take up the project as an Externally Aided Project (EAP) under the state government, officials said.

The state is also moving towards corporatisation of the Power and Electricity Department (P&ED). As part of the proposed restructuring, the department is being reorganised into three Strategic Business Units (SBUs).

The proposal is currently under consideration by the Administrative Reforms Wing of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DP&AR), officials said.