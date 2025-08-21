Mizoram expands rubber mission, additional 173 hectares approved under 2nd phase

The Mizoram government has approved the expansion of its ambitious Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission (2nd Phase) by an additional 173 hectares, further strengthening the state’s drive to enhance rubber cultivation and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who chaired a meeting with leaders of the Mizoram Rubber Society (MIRSO) on Wednesday, gave the green signal after reviewing a report submitted by MIRSO President Hrangzuala on proposed activities in villages of Mamit district.

Officials said the latest approval raises the overall additional target under the 2nd Phase from 400 hectares to 573 hectares, taking the total area earmarked for rubber plantation to 2,400 hectares. Of this, over 1,200 hectares will be implemented with NABARD’s financial support, while the remaining would fall under the state government’s flagship ‘Bana Kaih’ (Hand Holding Scheme). With the new expansion, Bana Kaih will now cover 1,373 hectares in the ongoing phase.

Farmers and cultivators welcomed the decision, expressing appreciation for the initiative and showing keen interest in expanding their participation. Chief Minister Lalduhoma, in turn, thanked the farming community for their cooperation and reiterated his government’s strong commitment to supporting the mission.

In a significant move to boost production, the Chief Minister also announced that 100 rubber processing units would be established with subsidy support. Officials believe this will provide crucial value addition, create local employment opportunities, and ensure sustainable growth for the rubber sector in Mizoram.

The Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission, launched as a long-term livelihood enhancement programme, is seen as a transformative step for rural farmers, particularly in rubber-growing districts such as Mamit.