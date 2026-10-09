Mizoram explores scientific solutions to tackle areca nut pest infestation

The Mizoram government is exploring financial assistance and scientific interventions to tackle a serious pest infestation affecting areca nut plantations across the state since 2021, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on October 9.

Inaugurating a training-cum-seminar on scientific areca nut cultivation and pest management in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said the government was examining measures to protect plantations, improve productivity and strengthen support for growers.

Areca nut plantations cover around 67,380 hectares across Mizoram, with production estimated at 5.12 lakh quintals in 2025-26, the chief minister said. He also expressed satisfaction that Mizoram ranked fifth among areca nut-producing states in the country.

Lalduhoma said aspiring growers could seek assistance through the state government's flagship Bana Kaih, or Handholding Scheme, and the chief minister's special package.

Officials from the state Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Department, along with scientists from the Union Agriculture Ministry's Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development, have conducted field investigations into the pest infestation.

A report identifying the possible causes of the infestation and recommending control measures is being prepared for submission to the Union Agriculture Minister, Lalduhoma said, expressing hope that the Centre would extend assistance to address the problem.

The government is also exploring the possibility of intercropping areca nut with cocoa in consultation with the ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute. The initiative is aimed at exploring additional cultivation options for growers.

Urging farmers to adopt scientific cultivation practices, the chief minister stressed the importance of following expert advice to improve plantation management and productivity.

He acknowledged that growers needed better farm infrastructure and agricultural inputs, including pest-control medicines, fertilisers, irrigation facilities and access roads. The government, he said, was addressing these demands in phases.

Rs 27.66 crore secured for plantation link roads

Lalduhoma said Rs 27.66 crore had been secured through the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for constructing 170 km of link roads to plantations of areca nut, rubber and broom grass at various locations.

The improved connectivity is expected to help plantation owners access their farms and facilitate the movement of agricultural inputs and produce.

The government is also exploring carbon-finance opportunities for areca nut, rubber and coffee plantations, which absorb carbon dioxide and can contribute to climate change mitigation.

Discussions are underway with carbon-trading agencies and carbon aggregators, with the initiative potentially providing plantation owners an additional source of income through carbon credits, the chief minister said.

Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Minister Lalthansanga, who attended the programme, described farmers as the government's VIPs and said efforts were being made to promote scientific, research-based farming.

He said farmers often faced difficulties when relying solely on traditional cultivation practices and urged growers to make effective use of the training programme to improve their farming methods.