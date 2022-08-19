Mizoram for the first time exported today i.e on Friday (August 19, 2022), a consignment of 900 kilograms of state grown Pineapples to Dubai from Aizawl.

Deputy Chief Minister of Mizoram Pu Tawnluia flagged off the consignment at 7:00 am this morning.

He stated that he is happy to see the big achievement made by state farmers and it is for the first time in Mizoram that Pineapples are being exported to Dubai.

The exported Pineapples are Organic and grown in Sialhawk Village, Champhai District in Mizoram. According to officials, the first consignment is for samples that will hopefully exported again in larger quantities. The state is preparing to export another sample of 740 kg each for Doha (Qatar) and Bahrain.

The exported pineapples will be distributed and traded through Fair Exports (I) Pvt. Ltd. (A Division of Lulu Group International) which has International through its chain of more than 225 supermarkets and hypermarkets across the Gulf countries.

In Mizoram, Sialhawk village is the main producer of pineapple in the state as 60% of the state-grown pineapples are harvested from the village.

Currently, around 320 families are in pineapple cultivation. In last year's record, the village produced 6400 quintals of pineapple with a profit of Rs 95,00,000. They are hoping to produce at least 10,000 quintals this year.