Mizoram extends MUHCS 2.0 registration deadline to May 15

The Mizoram government has extended the enrolment deadline for the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS) 2.0 by one month, allowing residents to register for the healthcare initiative until May 15, an official from the Health Department said on April 15.

The extension was announced after the department sought special clearance from the State Election Commission, as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is currently in force ahead of the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections.

According to the official, the Commission permitted the extension to ensure that public welfare and access to healthcare benefits remain uninterrupted during the election period. However, it also cautioned that the decision must not be used for political advantage or campaign purposes by any party or candidate.

The MUHCS 2.0 is a flagship healthcare initiative of the state government aimed at providing affordable and accessible medical services to residents. The scheme seeks to enhance financial protection against health-related expenses and improve overall healthcare coverage across Mizoram.

Authorities have urged eligible beneficiaries who have not yet enrolled to take advantage of the extended deadline. The Health Department is expected to continue awareness and facilitation efforts to ensure maximum participation while strictly adhering to the guidelines set by the Election Commission.