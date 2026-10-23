Mizoram must prioritise improving the quality, market value and profitability of arecanut rather than focusing solely on increasing production, state Land Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Minister Lalthansanga said on October 23.

Addressing a training-cum-seminar on scientific arecanut cultivation and pest management in Lunglei town, the minister said the crop had emerged as an important commercial crop and a major source of livelihood for thousands of families in the state.

“It is not enough to simply cultivate a crop and harvest its produce. We have to focus on producing better-quality and higher-yielding crops and ensuring better prices for them. This requires knowledge, training and awareness of new developments,” he said.

Mizoram has around 67,380 hectares under arecanut cultivation and produced an estimated 5.12 lakh quintals of the crop during the 2025-26 financial year, Lalthansanga said, highlighting its growing importance to the state's economy and rural livelihoods.

“Our objective should not be production alone. Quality, price, marketing opportunities and increasing farmers' income must also receive priority,” he said.

The minister stressed the importance of scientific plantation management, particularly as diseases and pest attacks have damaged arecanut plantations in different parts of the state.

He called for early detection of diseases and pests, proper plantation management and the adoption of scientifically recommended control measures instead of indiscriminate pesticide use.

“Different diseases require different methods of control. We must follow the advice of experts and scientists and make decisions based on knowledge and proper observation,” he said.

Lalthansanga said his department was working with the ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute and other experts to study disease and pest-related problems affecting arecanut plantations and develop appropriate preventive measures.

He also highlighted the need to strengthen post-harvest handling and processing to improve returns for growers.

Processing and drying facilities are being established at Zamuang in Mamit district and Chemphai in Kolasib district with funding arranged under the North Eastern Council, he said.

The government is also examining the issue of Certificates of Origin to establish the provenance of arecanut grown in Mizoram, the minister said.

Such measures would help enhance the market value of the produce and establish its identity as genuinely Mizoram-grown arecanut, he added.