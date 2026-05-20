Mizoram eyes Olympic glory, focuses on grassroots sports development

Mizoram Sports Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar has said the state government is strengthening sports at the grassroots level with a long-term vision of producing athletes capable of representing India at the Olympic Games.

Speaking at the inauguration of the P C Gabriel Lalliansanga Memorial MBA Junior Official Badminton Championship in Aizawl, Hmar said the government is restructuring Mizoram’s sports ecosystem to identify and nurture talent from an early stage, particularly in Olympic disciplines where athletes from the state have shown strong potential.

He said the state is focusing on eight key Olympic sports — archery, badminton, boxing, hockey, judo, taekwondo, weightlifting and wrestling — aiming to build a systematic framework for talent development and competitive excellence.

Encouraging young athletes to pursue ambitious goals, the minister urged them to cultivate an “Olympic vision” and aspire to represent the country on the global stage.

Highlighting Mizoram’s achievements in badminton, Hmar noted that the state has made significant strides in junior and sub-junior categories, producing several talented players and champions over the years.

He stressed that with proper coaching, infrastructure and structured training programmes, Mizoram can scale greater heights in badminton and other sporting disciplines.

The minister also underlined the broader role of sports in society, describing it as a powerful tool for improving both physical and mental well-being among young people.

The Mizoram government’s renewed emphasis on grassroots sports development is aimed at creating a sustainable pathway for future athletes while strengthening the state’s sporting culture.

