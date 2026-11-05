Mizoram is working towards establishing itself as India's "Silk Capital" and "Winter Capital", Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on November 5, outlining the state's economic and development ambitions during a review meeting in Serchhip district.

Addressing officials at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference Hall in Serchhip, Lalduhoma said Mizoram had already earned recognition as the "Ginger Capital of India" and was now exploring opportunities in silk production and winter tourism to diversify its economy.

The Chief Minister also highlighted plans to launch the CM Blue Mission and transform Mizoram into a digitally advanced state.

He said the state government's vision of "Transformed Mizoram 2047" was aligned with the Centre's broader "Viksit Bharat 2047" initiative.

Mizoram currently contributes around 0.1 per cent to India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the government aims to increase the state's contribution to one per cent, Lalduhoma said.

Emphasising the importance of coordinated governance, he called for greater convergence among government departments to achieve the state's development targets.

He also urged Serchhip district to work towards becoming a model district through the coordinated implementation of development programmes and projects.

The meeting, described as the first district-level exercise of its kind in Mizoram, provided officials an opportunity to directly raise concerns and discuss challenges affecting the implementation of government schemes and projects with the Chief Minister.

Officials from 43 government offices in the district participated in the review, during which ongoing projects, development plans, implementation bottlenecks and proposed initiatives were discussed.

Measures to improve inter-departmental coordination and resolve administrative difficulties were also taken up.

Lalduhoma said similar review meetings would be organised in other districts to assess development activities and address implementation-related challenges.

The government aims to strengthen Mizoram's economic contribution through new sectors such as silk production and winter tourism while improving coordination and delivery of development programmes across the state.