The Mizoram Football Association (MFA) has banned 24 players and three clubs over alleged match-fixing in the recently concluded Mizoram Premier League-11.

Following an investigation that revealed instances of match manipulation, the MFA imposed lifetime bans on two players, five-year bans on four players, three-year bans on ten players, and one-year bans on eight players. Each of the implicated clubs has been banned for three years.

MFA Secretary Lalrengpuia highlighted that the association worked closely with local law enforcement in a “diligent investigation” to expose corruption within the league. “These activities represent a severe breach of our values, undermine the integrity of the sport, and disrespect the fans who passionately support Mizoram football,” the association stated, adding that the MFA is committed to ensuring integrity across its competitions.

As part of the disciplinary measures, the association warned that future participation of clubs found complicit in match manipulation would be at risk, with players and officials also facing suspensions and further sanctions. “We want to assure all fans, partners, and stakeholders that we are taking every measure to prevent any recurrence of such incidents,” the MFA emphasised.

The MFA has pledged to reinforce its regulatory framework and enhance monitoring to protect the league's fairness. Addressing supporters directly, the association appealed for unity, stressing the need for “continued support as we work to restore trust” and uphold Mizoram football as a “beacon of fair play, passion, and unity.”