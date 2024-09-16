Mizoram is facing a severe shortage of essential commodities and oil as tankers and trucks are stuck on the highway.

The Mizoram Distributor Association has reported that due to the extremely bad roads between Silchar and Sairang on National Highway 306 and 6, many vehicles carrying essential goods have refused to transport them from Silchar and Guwahati.

Currently, there are 45 registered distributors in the state. Representatives of the association have reported a shortage of several items as trucks are stuck on the highway, and truckers are refusing to transport certain items, claiming they are destroyed during transportation due to bad roads.

The association reported a shortage of packaged milk and infant food like Cerelac, Lactogen, and Similac. They added that some truckers are transporting goods at higher rates, which will inflate the prices of certain commodities.



Also Read: Mizoram: Petrol shortage looms as tankers halt from September 17 due to highway woes

Meanwhile, in Champhai and Kolasib districts, the District Civil Supply Officers are rationing the sale of petrol. The President of the Mizoram Petroleum Dealers Association, Lalnghakliana, reported that around 20 tank lorries are stuck between Kawnpui and Sairang towns. Despite some repair works being undertaken by the PWD at three places, it is still difficult for the lorries to ply through the highway.

Between September 14 and September 16, 2024, the following vehicles carrying LPG were reported at Vairengte Supply Check Gate: 37 vehicles carrying a total of 11,982 gas cylinders, 16,925 bags of cement, 10 trucks of HSD, 11 trucks of MS, and 2 trucks of XP.

Essential commodities reported include 2,684 bags of bazar rice (1,342 quintals), 468 bags of potatoes (234 quintals), 222 bags of onions (111 quintals), 320 bags of dal (160 quintals), 1,040 cases of cooking oil, 229 bags of salt (114.50 quintals), 480 bags of sugar (240 quintals), 170 bags of atta (85 quintals), 1,743 bags of maida (871 quintals), and 4,131 cases of Amul.