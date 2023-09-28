Two persons impersonating Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials were taken into custody in Mizoram on September 28.

After receiving a report about an operation conducted by two individuals posing as DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) officials in Champhai, the Champhai Police quietly looked into the matter.

They found that on September 18, 2023, two individuals posing as DRI officials and their companions went to the Khankawn Police Check Gate with the intention of observing vehicle movements. A citizen was coerced into paying money by these impersonators on September 25, 2023, after they threatened to arrest her if she didn't.



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Following a thorough inquiry, the following people and their associates were identified:

1) Laltharzeli, d/o Lalropuia, New Champhai; 2) PB Rozamliani, w/o Johny Lalthlamuana, Kahrawt, Champhai and (3) This morning, Champhai PS case u/s 468/385/419/170/34 IPC was registered, and Johny Lalthlamuana, s/o Lalhlumthanga, Kahrawt, and Champhai, was taken into custody.

Also taken from their possession were two fake ID cards.