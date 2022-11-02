A medicine that is widely used and popular in the state to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (Acid reflux) and peptic ulcer disease PANTOP-D SR fake one is surfaced in Mizoram, which has caused public panic.

As per the health officials, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pantop-D SR inspection report recently showed that it is 'not of standard quality 'as per the check under constantly inspecting the quality of medicines.

The quality check of this Pantop-D SR is Batch No.-SPM211927, Mfg. Date-Dec.2021, Exp. Date-Nov. 2023 has been done, when the medicine should contain 40 mg of Pantoprazole (two 20 mg mums) and 30 mg of Domperidone pellets.

The Analysis Report states that both of these drugs are NIL. As a result, it was labelled as being of poor or inadequate quality.

But the health department officials stated that this report does not mean that all Pantop - D SRs are bad, only those with the batch number shown are 'bad'.

Therefore, there is nothing to worry about if the batch number is different.

The officials stated that It will soon become clear whether they made it or whether some criminal made it spurious to look like it was made by the Aristo Company.

As seen on the stripe, the medicine is manufactured by ARISTO Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. in East Sikkim. A detailed Investigation is on for the manufacturers.